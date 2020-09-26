Man dies in Saturday morning Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Officers are investigating Saturday morning after a shooting killed a man in central Topeka.

Topeka police went around 2:50 a.m. to the 300 block of Southwest Roosevelt Street on a reported shooting. A Shawnee County dispatcher confirmed there was one person shot around 3 a.m. The Topeka Police Department identified the victim at 4:30 as a man who died from gunshot wounds at the scene.

Investigators have not released the name of the man, or details on a possible shooting suspect at this time.

This is a developing story.