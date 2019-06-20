Man dies in tree trimming accident

One man has died after a tree trimming accident near Silver Lake Thursday morning.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 3700 block of NW Humphrey Road around 8:45 am where an employee of Capital City Tree Care was involved in a tree trimming accident.

Cory B. Harr, 31, of Topeka, died as a result of the tree trimming accident.

The incident is still under investigation.

