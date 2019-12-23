Man dies, teen injured in Osage County crash

BURLINGAME, Kan. (KSNT) – A car left the road and struck trees Monday morning on U.S. Highway 56, killing an Iowa man and injuring a Carbondale teen.

Nicholas James Swanson, 20, of Shenandoah, Iowa died after his Ford Mustang left the road and struck two trees just after 1 a.m., according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The car came to rest in a creek bed.

The fatal crash happened on the eastern edge of Burlingame in Osage County. The KHP reports the injured Carbondale 16-year-old, William Vance Rhoades, had a possible minor injury. Emergency crews took him to Stormont Vail hospital for treatment.

Neither Swanson nor Rhoades were wearing seatbelts.