Man dies, teen injured in Osage County crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
fatal crash_135108

BURLINGAME, Kan. (KSNT) – A car left the road and struck trees Monday morning on U.S. Highway 56, killing an Iowa man and injuring a Carbondale teen.

Nicholas James Swanson, 20, of Shenandoah, Iowa died after his Ford Mustang left the road and struck two trees just after 1 a.m., according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The car came to rest in a creek bed.

The fatal crash happened on the eastern edge of Burlingame in Osage County. The KHP reports the injured Carbondale 16-year-old, William Vance Rhoades, had a possible minor injury. Emergency crews took him to Stormont Vail hospital for treatment.

Neither Swanson nor Rhoades were wearing seatbelts.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories