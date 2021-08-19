Man doing 50 push-ups in 50 states visits Topeka for veteran suicide awareness

TOPEKA (KSNT) — One man is doing 50 push-ups in all 50 state capitals in the span of 50 days. Veteran, Darren Hafford, served in both the U.S. Marine Corps and Wisconsin Army National Guard.

He was alarmed when he learned of a study by the Veteran Administration about the high suicide rates among Veterans and wanted to raise awareness about the issue.

He decided it was the perfect year to plan out a 50-day, 50 states, 50 push-up journey after he turned 50-years-old last October.

“I want to bring people, veterans especially but anyone that might be suffering, that there is help out there,” Hafford said. “I think one of the blessings if you could call it a blessing because of the Coronavirus, is that people I think are a lot more aware of mental health issues.”

He started the challenge on the 4th of July. His 48th stop of the journey will be in Oklahoma City on August 20.

Hafford has started a Go-Fund-Me page and said all of the money raised will go towards providing counseling services for Veterans, as well as police and other emergency frontline workers. For the link, click here.