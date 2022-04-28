TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Colorado man is facing charges after driving a car through the garage door at a Topeka car dealership, deputies say.

Rider J. Leppin, 27, of Colorado, is facing felony criminal damage, theft and burglary charges after deputies say they found him in a stolen car.

Just before midnight on Wednesday, the cleaning crew at Capital City Nissan alerted police that the business was broken into. It appeared one of the vehicles inside the showroom had been driven through one of the garage doors.

Later in the early morning hours of Thursday, deputies from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office went to the 6800 block of SE Evans, near Forbes Field, after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle. According to the sheriff’s office, they found the car that was taken and it was occupied by Leppin.