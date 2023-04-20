WASHINGTON COUNTY (KSNT) – A man is dead after his truck crashed into a construction vehicle after he failed to stop at a stop sign in Washington County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that at 9 a.m. on April 20 a Chevrolet S10 pickup truck was traveling east on Fifth Road when it collided with a Caterpillar Motor Grader construction vehicle. The Chevrolet missed a stop sign and hit the other vehicle, which was traveling south on Bismark Road, with both vehicles coming to a stop at the intersection of Fifth and Bismark.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Douglas J. Toll, 78, of Clifton, died in the crash, according to the KHP. He was not wearing a seat belt during the crash. The 48-year-old driver of the construction vehicle was unharmed.