PAOLA, Kan. — One man was found dead after drowning at Lake Miola Sunday evening in Miami County.

Around 7 p.m., the Paola Police Department was notified of a potential drowning at Lake Miola.

The Paola Fire Department, Osawatomie Fire and Water Rescue, Miami County EMS, and Miami County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the lake to help.

When searching for a possible drowning, Miami County Water and Rescue found a 51-year-old Hispanic man. The man was pronounced dead at 8:08 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities haven’t identified the man yet.