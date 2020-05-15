Man drowns in Topeka creek trying to save dog, sheriff says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man drowned Friday trying to save his dog in a Topeka creek, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

The Topeka Fire Department and rescue crews are searching for the man’s body in Mission Creek. Crews went to a 9:50 a.m. report of a man pulled underwater at 1820 Glick Road. The strong current pulled him under after he jumped in the creek to try and save his dog, according to emergency responders.

Another man on scene tried to get him out of the water, but was unable to reach him. Both the dog and the other man are unharmed. Rescue crews said they are currently searching for the body of the drowned man.

Authorities have not identified the drowned man at this time.