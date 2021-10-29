Man facing first-degree murder charge found competent to stand trial

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who faces a murder charge for the death of a Topeka woman was found competent to stand trial Friday.

Earlier this year, Jon Ewing, 61, was arrested and accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, 58-year-old Deborah Stephens. In April, her body was found inside a mobile home in South Topeka.

On Friday, Deborah’s family waited outside the courtroom, anxious to hear whether Ewing would be deemed competent to stand trial. A decision they hoped the judge would rule in favor of, and were elated once they learned that would be the case.

“We’re very excited about it,” Deborah’s daughter Rebecca Chamberlain said. “We’re ready to get this to move on so we can get some closure with my mom’s death. It’s been a really rough ride.”

In February, a judge will determine if there’s enough evidence for the case to go to trial.