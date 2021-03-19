Man facing murder charge for deadly Emporia chase, crash was out of prison on community supervision

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The driver who Emporia police said led them on a chase Thursday before killing another driver was out of prison on community supervision from a previous violent felony conviction.

(KSNT Photo/Michael Dakota)

Devawn Mitchell, 23, rear-ended a truck while fleeing officers, according to the Emporia Police Department. The truck driver, Steven A. Henry, 64, died in the crash.

The Kansas Department of Corrections reports Mitchell was convicted in 2019 of aggravated assault and aggravated burglary with an intent to commit a felony. A judge sentenced him to prison on May 5, 2020.

(Courtesy Photo/Lyon County Jail)

Mitchell was listed on parole with Intensive Supervision Level II in the KASPER Offender Registry. He served a prison sentence in El Dorado for his 2019 conviction before moving to community supervision on March 17, 2021.

Community corrections as defined by the Charles Koch Institute means an offender serves probation or parole in their local community instead of in a correctional facility.

While at the El Dorado Correctional Facility, KDOC reported the prison disciplined him for fighting and disobeying orders eight days before he moved to community supervision.

Mitchell is currently held in the Lyon County Jail on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. His first appearance in court has not been set as of Friday.