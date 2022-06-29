TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police arrested a man on a stolen motorcycle who ran away from officers twice in one day.

According to the Topeka Police Department, officers tried to pull over Shane Dreher near SW 16th and Topeka Boulevard for traffic violations. Dreher tried to speed off, but the motorcycle stalled so he ran away on foot.

Lt. Manuel Munoz told 27 News the motorcycle was stolen. Dreher had already eluded police earlier in the day around SW 21st and Prairie Road when officers tried to stop him for not having lights on his bike.

Dreher was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections, according to Lt. Munoz, where he was charged with attempting to bring narcotics into the jail.

Topeka police also found Dreher to have one city and one county warrant out for his arrest.