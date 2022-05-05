TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suspicious death on Thursday.

According to the TPD, officers were sent to 2:58 p.m. to 1900 NW Lyman Rd. to check on the welfare of an individual. The officers found an unresponsive adult who was declared to be deceased by medical personnel on the scene.

The investigation into this death is ongoing as both officers and detectives continue to look into the circumstances regarding the incident. This is considered a suspicious death at this time.