Man found with gunshot wound in southern Shawnee County

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found in a car Monday night with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Deputies were dispatched around 8:40 p.m. to the 10700 block of Southeast Berryton Road. Two people had reported seeing the man in a Kia Forte in the west ditch of Berryton Road.

The sheriff’s office said they found a 23-year-old man in the car and began treating the injury until AMR arrived. He was taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with critical injuries due to blood loss from the wound, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident is under investigation.