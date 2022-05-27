TOPEKA (KSNT) – The man responsible for the death of a Topeka woman has been sentenced to 25 years in jail.

Charles Melvin Wilson, II, was convicted in the 2020 death of Lisa Hill, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. Lisa R. Hill, 53, was found dead on May 7, 2020 at 1132 NW Central Ave. in Topeka with a gunshot wound to the head.

Hill is the mother of Joseph R. Hill, 26, who officers found suffering from gunshot wounds April 24, 2020, near 1200 NE Quincy St. He died shortly afterward.

An investigation led to Wilson as the suspect and he was later located at his home at 1225 NE Quincy shortly after the original call to Shawnee County Dispatch Center.

In March 2022, a jury came back with a verdict of guilty on charges of intentional murder in the second degree, aggravated assault and aggravated endangering a child.