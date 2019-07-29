Man gets 4 years for attempted voluntary manslaughter in Riley County officer shootout

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A judge sentenced a Manhattan man Monday morning for a 2018 standoff with Riley County police.

Convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter and criminal damage to property, Mark Harrison will serve 50 months in prison. He was also ordered to pay $7,670 in restitution for medical expenses from injuring RCPD officer Pat Tiede in a shootout.

Jurors could not reach a verdict on an additional attempted capital murder charge. Prosecutors said Harrison fired 33 shots at police during a three-hour standoff in January 2018.