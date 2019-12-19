Man given probation for theft at Lawrence Islamic Center

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP/KSNT) – A judge sentenced the man convicted of stealing at least $1,000 from the Islamic Center of Lawrence to probation.

Amadou Bah, 32, received two years of probation Wednesday after pleading no contest in September to burglary. As part of his plea, prosecutors dropped a felony theft charge and a misdemeanor charge.

Surveillance video from the premises showed a man burglarizing the Islamic Center Aug. 13. Bah was identified through the video, which showed him using bolt cutters to remove two cash donation boxes and then taking money from a third box.

Bah’s attorney, Julia Butler, said Bah holds a permanent resident card and was aware the conviction could affect his immigration status.