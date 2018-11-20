Man guilty in Topeka credit union robbery
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A man who Topeka Police described as homeless in August, will be living in prison for the next five years. Robert Charles Frazier, 63, has entered a guilty plea in Topeka Federal Court in the robbery of the Azura Credit Union at 1129 S. Kansas Avenue on August 20, 2018.
According to a statement by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Frazier told a teller: “This is a robbery. Give me your twenties, fifties and hundreds.”
After receiving the money, he left the building and sat down on a nearby wall. An off-duty Topeka police officer working security arrested him.
Sentencing is set for Feb. 26. Both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of five years in federal prison.
Entertainment
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Gerard Butler's house 'half-gone,' others await...
- Autopsy finds rapper Mac Miller died from drugs and...
- Alec Baldwin arrested in alleged parking dispute...
- UK fans flocked to TV to watch Princess Eugenie's...
- Scott Wilson, 'In Cold Blood' and 'Walking Dead'...
National
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Trump criticizes war hero for not capturing Osama...
- Former Ohio judge accused in ex-wife's murder
- White House again threatens Acosta's pass; CNN seeks...
- Judge: White House must return CNN's Jim Acosta's...
- WikiLeaks chief could see charges, US court filing...