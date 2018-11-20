Man guilty in Topeka credit union robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A man who Topeka Police described as homeless in August, will be living in prison for the next five years. Robert Charles Frazier, 63, has entered a guilty plea in Topeka Federal Court in the robbery of the Azura Credit Union at 1129 S. Kansas Avenue on August 20, 2018.

According to a statement by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Frazier told a teller: “This is a robbery. Give me your twenties, fifties and hundreds.”

After receiving the money, he left the building and sat down on a nearby wall. An off-duty Topeka police officer working security arrested him.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 26. Both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of five years in federal prison.