Local News

Man guilty in Topeka credit union robbery

By:

Posted: Nov 20, 2018 11:58 AM CST

Updated: Nov 20, 2018 12:00 PM CST

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A man who Topeka Police described as homeless in August, will be living in prison for the next five years.  Robert Charles Frazier, 63,  has entered a guilty plea in Topeka Federal Court in the robbery of the Azura Credit Union at 1129 S. Kansas Avenue on August 20, 2018.

According to a statement by the U.S. Attorney's Office, Frazier told a teller: “This is a robbery. Give me your twenties, fifties and hundreds.”

After receiving the money, he left the building and sat down on a nearby wall. An off-duty Topeka police officer working security arrested him.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 26. Both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of five years in federal prison.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Entertainment

National

Trending Stories

Don't Miss These Top Stories

Don't Miss Video