SALINA, Kan. - A spokesman for Salina Regional Health Center says the man whose car was hit by a combine near Junction City Wednesday is out of the hospital, while new information about the suspect has emerged.

45-year-old Alcinder Dawson was initially life-flighted to Salina with serious to critical injuries, but a hospital spokesperson said Dawson was released on Friday. He did not disclose the nature of Dawson's injuries.

On Facebook, Alcinder Dwight Dawson of Junction City is listed as a retired squadron leader and Sergeant of the United States Army and a former maintenance mechanic for the Army.

The operator the combine, 68-year-old John Kramer of Milford is free from the Geary County Jail on $2,500 bond. He was arrested by the Geary County Sheriff's Office for Driving Under the Influence.

A Sheriff's Sergeant tells KSNT news that Kramer tested at twice the legal limit for alcohol intake: .164 when tested at the Sheriffs Office after the crash.

His next court appearance is not known. A woman who answered the telephone at Kramer's house said she was related to him, but said neither she nor Kramer had anything to say to KSNT News.

Two women driving behind Kramer took video of the combine weaving on Lyons Creek Road Wednesday afternoon November 14 just before the Highway Patrol said he veered off the road and ran into Dawson's Mercury Sable.

The patrol said Dawson was trying to avoid the onslaught of the combine and had purposely driven into the ditch, but Kramer's combine kept coming and hit the passenger car head-on.

The Geary County Prosecutor was not available for comment on the status of Kramer's case.