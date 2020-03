EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man is dead after he was hit by a train Sunday in Emporia.

It happened just after 11:00 a.m. near Road 160, in a rural part of town.

Kansas Highway Patrol said when they got there, they found Nolan Purcell, 34, dead near the train tracks.

Investigators don’t know why he was there, but they’re actively looking into the situation.