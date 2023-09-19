TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Monday, the passenger of a Nissan 350Z was taken to an area hospital after a possible mechanical issue led to a crash in west Topeka, according to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash logs.

At 10 p.m., the driver of the 350Z was traveling east on I70 near US 75. The vehicle had a possible mechanical issue that caused it to go into a skid. The vehicle left the road to the right and went into the south ditch before coming to rest, according to the KHP crash log.

Both the driver and the passenger were from Topeka. Both occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the crash log.

