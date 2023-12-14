TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 53-year-old man from Ottawa was taken to an area hospital after crashing into a semi-truck on I-70 on Thursday morning.

At 8:17 a.m. on Dec. 14, the 53-year-old was driving a 2017 Hino box truck west on I-70, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP). The vehicle left the road on the right side, overcorrected and hit a 41-year-old man from St. Charles, MO. who was driving a 2020 FRTL semi-truck. The box truck flipped onto its passenger side.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to the KHP.

