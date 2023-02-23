TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in a local hospital following a truck crash Thursday morning.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports via social media that around 8 a.m. on Feb. 23, deputies were sent to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Southeast 45th St. and Southeast Adams St. Upon arrival, they found two pickup trucks were involved in a crash.

The SNSO said the 79-year-old woman driving a 2000 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck failed to yield the right of way while traveling east on 45th St. while trying to turn to go north. Her vehicle allegedly struck a 65-year-old man’s 1996 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was traveling west on Southeast 45th St.

The man was extricated from his truck and taken to a local hospital to treat his serious injuries, according to the SNSO. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.