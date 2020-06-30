Man hospitalized after west Topeka stabbing

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police say one man has been stabbed at a house near Southwest 10th and Gage.

A police shift commander told KSNT News officers received the call at approximately 7:15 a.m. Tuesday morning. The incident occurred in the 3600 block of Southwest 9th which is just east of Gage Boulevard.

Police say the victim is a 44-year old man whose injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Police also add the victim is not cooperating with officers.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories