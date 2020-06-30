Man hospitalized after west Topeka stabbing

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police say one man has been stabbed at a house near Southwest 10th and Gage.

A police shift commander told KSNT News officers received the call at approximately 7:15 a.m. Tuesday morning. The incident occurred in the 3600 block of Southwest 9th which is just east of Gage Boulevard.

Police say the victim is a 44-year old man whose injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. Police also add the victim is not cooperating with officers.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.