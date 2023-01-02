TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man was taken to a Topeka hospital Monday morning following a shooting in East Topeka.

According to police, officers were called to the 400 block of SE Leland Avenue on the report of a shooting at 9:40 a.m. When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.