TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A driver was hurt in a Saturday morning crash on Burlingame Road that sent his car off the bridge over I-470.

Topeka Police said it happened around 11 a.m. They said the driver was on Burlingame Road when he crashed over the side of the road and landed next to I-470.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to Topeka Police he is being tested for drugs and alcohol.