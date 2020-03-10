Man identified after body found at Rolling Meadows Landfill

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police have identified the man found dead at Rolling Meadows Landfill Monday.

Paul A. Vigil, 62, of Topeka was found around noon in the recycling facility. Rolling Meadows confirmed with KSNT News that Vigil was not an employee.

Topeka police said preliminary information shows that no foul play is suspected.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this investigation contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 or email telltpd@topeka.org. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.