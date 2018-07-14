Man identified in deadly south Topeka house fire
UPDATE
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Topeka Fire Department has identified the man that was found dead at a south Topeka house fire early Friday morning, as 25-year-old Kennedy Karioki Ndungu of Topeka.
Crews responded to a house at SW 29th and Burlingame Rd. just after 1:30 a.m. Friday. When they arrived they found the porch on fire.
Firefighters say the the fire stayed mostly on the porch, but the rest of the house does have significant smoke damage.
There is about $50,000 worth of damage to the home.
Officials are asking anyone with information about the fire to call Crimestoppers at (785) 234-0007, or contact the Topeka Fire Department.
Entertainment
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Only 1 remains: 2 of the last three Blockbuster...
- 'The Rock' joining group that champions rights for...
- 'Game of Thrones' slays with a leading 22 Emmy...
- Charges against Stormy Daniels dismissed after...
- Tyler Perry warns his fans about fake Facebook offers
National
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Pompeo visits Mexico, is urged to reunite migrant...
- Roaring New Jersey house fire kills kids ages 2, 5;...
- Outage affecting Instagram users
- Target announces 15% discount for teachers July 15-21
- Demonstrators mock Donald Trump; protest his visit...