Man identified in deadly south Topeka house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Topeka Fire Department has identified the man that was found dead at a south Topeka house fire early Friday morning, as 25-year-old Kennedy Karioki Ndungu of Topeka.

Crews responded to a house at SW 29th and Burlingame Rd. just after 1:30 a.m. Friday. When they arrived they found the porch on fire.

Firefighters say the the fire stayed mostly on the porch, but the rest of the house does have significant smoke damage.

There is about $50,000 worth of damage to the home.

Officials are asking anyone with information about the fire to call Crimestoppers at (785) 234-0007, or contact the Topeka Fire Department.