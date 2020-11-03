Man identified in Shawnee County chase that exceeded 120 mph

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (KSNT) – One driver hit during a high-speed chase through Pottawatomie and Shawnee Counties Monday morning, Nov. 2 remains in the intensive care.

The Rossville Police Department identified Charles Louis Eldon Lariver as the man who led law enforcement through two counties at speeds exceeding 120 mph.

Lariver was booked into the Shawnee County Jail on several charges including aggravated battery, DUI causing bodily harm, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, and driving under the influence.

“It’s screwed up,” Rossville Police Chief Jason Connell told KSNT. “We’ve got hundreds of kids going to school at that hour, he could have killed a lot of people.”

Chief Connell had just arrived at work around 7:43 a.m. when he heard the chase on the radio, he prepared to intercept the vehicle, a 4-door black Impala, as it was passing other motorists on the berm at 80 mph.

Meanwhile, Silver Lake school staff were moving quickly to usher students into buildings as the chase approached Silver Lake.

Silver Lake Schools Superintendent Tim Hallacy said at approximately 7:45 a.m. reports of a chase on Highway 24 alerted officials to quickly get students inside.

The chase had originated in Pottawatomie County when sheriff deputies came across a vehicle wanted in a hit and run accident.

According to Hallacy the car being chased tried to pass slow-moving traffic as it entered the school zone.

The car lost control, hit an oncoming vehicle, and hit at least one other car before coming to rest on the road.

Chief Connell said the man that remains in intensive care was hospitalized with a broken bone in his head and brain bleed after being struck by Lariver.

Connell said law enforcement lost Lariver briefly in Silver Lake before finding him again and arresting him without incident.

“I don’t think he knew law enforcement was behind him,” Connell said.

Lariver was charged with driving under the influence.

Silver Lake High School was locked down for approximately three minutes until it was determined that the driver was captured and posed no threat.

Hallacy credits the students and staff at Silver Lake for responding to instructions and quickly evacuating the parking lot and street.

The driver who led law enforcement on the chase will be charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors in both Pottawatomie and Shawnee County.

Charles Lariver was driving a vehicle with license plates from Colorado Springs, Colorado.