Man impersonates police while checking on screaming child

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia police said they are trying to figure out who impersonated a police officer at an apartment Monday night.

“The subject claimed to be an Emporia Police Officer checking on a screaming child,” police said in a news release.

Police said the witness reported a man without a gun or radio knocked on the door near 11th and East streets and showed “what appeared to be a badge in a wallet.”



Emporia police are asking anyone with information to call them at 620-343-4225. You can also make an anonymous report by calling 620-342-2273.