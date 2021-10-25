Man in costume held at gunpoint until officers arrive

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A burglar dressed in a “Halloween type costume” was held at gunpoint until the Jackson County Sheriff deputies arrived to take the man into custody Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s office was notified shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning that an intruder was inside a home at 217 W. 4th Street in Holton. When officers and deputies arrived, they found signs someone had forced themselves into the home.

Dylan Lynard Thomas

They also found a man being held at gunpoint on the floor by the owner of the property.

Dylan Lynard Thomas, 27, of Holton, was placed under arrest.

Thomas was booked into the Jackson County Jail for attempted aggravated burglary, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass.