Man in critical condition after shooting at Abigail's Grill & Bar

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - A man is in critical condition after being shot at Abigail's Grill & Bar.

It happened just before 1:30 Tuesday morning at 3701 SW Plaza Dr.

Topeka Police were unable to find the victim at the scene, but did see numerous shell casings and guns in the parking lot and street.

Officers later found the man at a local hospital and were able to get a brief statement.

It's unknown who the suspect is at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, we will continue to update this as information becomes available.

If you have any information about this, call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.