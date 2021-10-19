Man in custody after 2 arson fires in Aggieville

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan police have a man in custody after two fires were ruled as arson Monday, Oct. 18.

Manhattan Police Director Dennis Butler confirmed to KSNT that Matthew Spooner was arrested Monday following two fires in Aggieville. Firefighters responded to a report of an electrical fire in the 1200 block of Moro Street but later determined it was arson.

Later in the day firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Laramie Street for a fire that officials believe was also arson.

Authorities had a description of the suspect and were looking for him throughout the day. According to Butler witnesses at both fires described a man who looked like Spooner.

Spooner was arrested on two counts of aggravated arson, and two counts of criminal use of explosives.