TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a Topeka baby is in custody.

According to a press release from the Topeka Police Department, Alfred A. Smith, 29, was taken into custody in another state on unrelated charges.

On July 14, police said 2-month-old Alonzoe Smith died after he was shot at an apartment complex in central Topeka. The investigation into the child’s death is ongoing.

Police later announced they were looking for Smith in relation to the infant’s death. In an exclusive interview with 27 News, the boy’s mother, Toyana Taylor-Adams, pleaded for the community’s help in finding Smith.

“I want justice,” Taylor-Adams said. “I need to know what happened, because only he knows.”

Police said the case remains under investigation. They thank the community for their help in spreading information about their attempt to locate Smith.