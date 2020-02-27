Man in custody on kidnapping, child endangerment charges after police chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Police arrested a Topeka man after they said he led them on a chase with a 7-year-old child in his car Wednesday afternoon.

Gregory Rumph, 31, faces charges including kidnapping, stalking, aggravated child endangerment, felony obstruction and felony flee and elude. Police told KSNT News Rumph knows the 7-year-old, and made threats to harm the child.

Officers went to Jardine Middle School around 5:40 Wednesday evening on a report of a possible kidnapping. They found Rumph near Southwest 29th Street and Indian Trail Road in Topeka. Rumph refused to stop for officers, and police said they chased him for about 10 minutes.

During the chase, Shawnee County Emergency Communications reported Rumph called and admitted to having the 7-year-old with him. Rumph also admitted to a dispatcher to having a 3-month-old child with him.

Police managed to stop Rumph’s car at Southeast 29th Street and Kansas Avenue, where they arrested him. He was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.