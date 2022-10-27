A man is facing a federal charge for threatening to kill Congressman Jake LaTurner and harm other members of Congress.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Newly released court documents reveal a man’s alleged plot to kill Kansas Congressman Jake LaTurner.

Chase Neill has been indicted in federal court on a felony charge of threatening a federal official. The indictment alleges that in June of this year, Neill left a voicemail message saying he would kill LaTurner. He reportedly warned harm may come to LaTurner and other members of Congress due to “acts of God.”

Neill was previously charged in 2018 with multiple crimes, including criminal use of weapons and possession of a firearm by an involuntarily committed person, and violation of a protective order in 2018. In 2019, he was charged with domestic battery.

The court documents state Neill poses a “serious risk of danger to the community” due to his threats against LaTurner. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.