Man injured after SW Topeka crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An early morning accident has sent a Shawnee County man to a hospital.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday when a driver of a pickup truck hit a power pole at SW 21st and Indian Hills Road. The driver, 31-year-old Matthew Zaitz, was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.

As a result of the collision, SW 21st St westbound was closed in that area for a short period of time. Since then, Evergy crews made some adjustments allowing traffic to pass in the area. Please drive cautiously in the area.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.