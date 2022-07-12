TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a violent attack in north Topeka Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of northeast Gordon around 3:15 a.m., according to a release. Officers found a man on the ground with an injury to his chest. A Topeka Police Lieutenant said he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

27 News called the TPD Watch Commander to learn more, but very few details were available by 7 a.m. Tuesday. Topeka Police are aware of the type of violent attack, but cannot release that information at this time, according to the watch commander.

This investigation is ongoing.