GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – One man was seriously injured during a car crash on Wednesday in an incident that may have been intentional.

According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, the crash occurred at 12:45 p.m. on July 20 near mile marker 298 on Interstate 70 near Junction City. The driver, a 24-year-old, who was in a Mercury Sable, intentionally drove across the median into Westbound traffic. The Mercury then vaulted from the north shoulder into a tree line on the north side before rolling to a stop.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt during the crash.