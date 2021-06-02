Man jumped off highway bridge in Topeka traffic stop, troopers searching

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is on the run in Topeka after jumping off the I-470 bridge during a traffic stop late Tuesday night, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol officer.

Troopers attempted to stop a Pontiac car speeding eastbound on I-470 through Topeka around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The man driving the car pulled over at the junction of I-470 and I-70, exited his car and jumped off the bridge, evading troopers.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is still looking for the suspect, and anyone with information is asked to call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.

Troopers are still on scene waiting for a tow truck for the abandoned vehicle.