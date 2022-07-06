TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man who was killed on Wednesday after being hit by a semi-tractor-trailer on the Kansas Turnpike in Topeka has been identified.

According to the Kansas Turnpike Authority, the man killed in the incident is Brandon Lummus. The circumstances surrounding his death are still undetermined and will be released at a later date.

Lummus was killed when a semi-tractor-trailer hit him around 10:37 a.m. on July 6 on SE Interstate 470 Turnpike in Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol told 27 News that a pedestrian ran out onto the highway where he was hit by an 18-wheeler.