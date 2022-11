TOPEKA (KSNT) – A person who was struck and killed by a train in Shawnee County has been identified by law enforcement.

Chad E. States, 47, of Topeka was killed on Nov. 1 in a train vs. pedestrian crash, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. near NW 13th Street and NW Valencia Road.

The incident remains under investigation by law enforcement.