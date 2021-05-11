Man killed in Jackson County explosion identified

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) –Sheriff Tim Morse reported that a rural Holton man was killed at an explosion at his home Monday evening.

The man was identified as Billy “Lu” Griffiths, 61, of Holton.

One man died Monday evening and a woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital after a Jackson County house exploded.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office the explosion happened around 6:15 a.m.

Rescue units went to 27284 Q.4 Road over 3 miles north of Holton, or about ¾ of a mile northeast of Jackson Heights School.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said investigators believe the home was under renovations, and they’re not ruling out a gas leak as the cause of the explosion.

The home is now a total loss, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Morse, the blast could be felt all the way into Holton, and the explosion shattered nearby neighbors’ windows. When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found the home completely leveled and on fire.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kansas State Fire Marshal and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.