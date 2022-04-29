OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – An Osage County sheriff’s deputy attempting to stop a vehicle was involved in a brief pursuit Thursday morning, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason M. Fox (Courtesy Photo /Osage County Jail Facility)

The traffic stop started on K-68 Highway near the K-268 Highway intersection and ended at K-68 and Arkansas Road in Franklin County, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Jason M. Fox, 40, of Vassar, was taken into custody and taken to the Osage County Jail Facility.

The sheriff’s department said it arrested Fox on suspicion of flee/elude law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while a habitual violator, driving while license is suspended and several traffic infractions.