Man leads Pottawatomie deputies on short chase ending in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A man is in custody Thursday after leading deputies on a car chase.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office received information Thursday morning about a possible active shooter in the 8200 block of Southport Drive in Manhattan.

Deputies later determined there wasn’t an active shooter. Instead, deputies were told an individual had threatened to shoot an employee of a business and cause damage to the building.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were told the man had left and drove west on Highway 24 in a red Ford flatbed truck. Within 14 minutes, deputies found a vehicle matching the description.

When deputies attempted to stop the man, he didn’t stop and a short chase ensued, coming to an end in the 100 block of Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan.

Rob Bent, 47, was arrested for attempting to flee and elude a law enforcement officer.

Other charges included: driving while suspended, criminal threat, aggravated criminal threat and criminal damage to property.

Bent is currently confined in the Pottawatomie County Jail awaiting bond.