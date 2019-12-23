Man left with critical injuries after road rage incident

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police say the one driver was left unconscious after being punched.

Police say it happened last Friday night just after 7:30 p.m. Officers were called to the west side of the Sardou Bridge on a report of an aggravated battery that had just occurred between the drivers of two vehicles. A dark-colored Chevy Traverse, or similar SUV, was tailgating the victim’s SUV and just after crossing the bridge they pulled over at about Morse and Central in North Topeka. The drivers got out of their vehicles to confront each other.

The driver of the tailgating SUV punched the driver of the other SUV and left. The victim was left unconscious and is still receiving medical care at the hospital for critical injuries.

If anyone was in the area at that time and saw anything, please contact DET Henley at dhenley@topeka.org.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007. You can also make anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com/128.

