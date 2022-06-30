LAWRENCE, Kan. — The man charged with killing a KU athlete is not competent to stand trial.

A Douglas County judge ordered Chad Marek to undergo further evaluation during a hearing Thursday morning. Marek is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his partner, Regan Gibbs, in their Lawrence apartment in May.

Lawrence police officers said they found the former KU soccer player’s body after Marek called 911 following Gibbs’ death. According to officers, Marek’s mental health was an issue when they arrived at the apartment.

Investigators said Marek confessed to killing Gibbs. When asked why, police said Marek answered that “God told him to do it.” In an interview in the days following Gibbs death, her mother said the family did everything they could, but believes Marek controlled her daughter.

“She was not legally married to the man who took her from us. He manipulated her through her faith and as we all heard through domestic violence awareness campaigns, he slowly isolated her from people who expressed concern,” Regan’s mom said.

Marek is scheduled to be back in court to check on his treatment progress on August 30.