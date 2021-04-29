Man now facing first-degree murder charge for Topeka woman’s death in mobile home

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story originally reported that the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office had not released the name of the woman found dead as of Thursday. The sheriff’s office released the woman’s name Thursday morning.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is now facing a first-degree murder charge for a Topeka woman’s death, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Jon Ewing, 61, of Scranton, was originally accused of voluntary manslaughter charge in the woman’s death. The Shawnee County Sheriff ‘s Office said that charge has now been changed to murder, and identified the woman killed as Deborah A. Stephens, 58, of Topeka.

Deputies arrested Ewing after going Wednesday to a mobile home in the 800 block of Southwest 57th Street, where they found the body of Stephens.