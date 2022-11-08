RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 31-year-old Manhattan man is dead after a fatal crash on Highway 24 in Riley County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Subaru Outback was southbound on Highway 24 when a 70-year-old man made a left on Griffith Drive.

Erik S. Dedrickson, 31, or Manhattan hit the side of the Subaru. Dedrickson was taken to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan but died from his injuries.

The crash happened at 6:24 p.m.

According to the crash report the man on the electric bike was not wearing a helmet.