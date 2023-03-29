Tashaun Lamar Jacks-Story, 18, was booked by Topeka Police on numerous charges Tuesday.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man was booked into Shawnee County Adult Detention Center Tuesday on charges of fleeing and operating a stolen vehicle.

Around 10 a.m. Topeka Police officers saw a vehicle near 14th and Southwest Topeka Blvd. which was reported stolen after an armed carjacking in Lawrence, according to the Topeka Police Department.

Police tried to traffic stop the vehicle but the driver failed to stop, according to TPD. Police initiated a pursuit until the vehicle was stopped near westbound I-470 and Fairlawn Rd.

Tashaun Lamar Jacks-Story, 18, was booked by Topeka Police at 1:55 p.m., according to Shawnee County arrest records.

Jacks-Story was arrested on charges of:

Operating a stolen vehicle; fleeing or attempting to elude

Possession of stolen property valued at $1,500 to $25,000

Reckless driving

Driving without a valid license

Felony criminal damage to property

Jacks-Story was also booked on two Chapter 38 court orders. Chapter 38 court orders are used in Kansas for the care of children, according to 2014 Kansas Statute 38-2202.

Chapter 38 court orders deal with child abandonment, child torture and children in need of care.

Topeka Police ask anyone with information on the case to email tellpd@topeka.org or contact Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at (785) 368-9400. Anonymous tips can be made at (785) 234-007 or www.p3tips.com/128.