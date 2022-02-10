TOPEKA (KSNT) – Members of multiple law enforcement agencies took one man into custody Wednesday after he rammed a patrol car twice and tried to escape into a high school, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies went to the 2400 block of Southeast California Avenue to help the Kansas Highway Patrol with a traffic stop on a gray Nissan car. The sheriff’s office said the driver attempted to flee from the KHP trooper and a Topeka Public Schools police officer, backing into a deputy’s patrol car before driving through a high school parking lot.

The suspect rammed the deputy’s patrol car again before getting out of the car, according to the sheriff’s office. He ran towards the nearby high school’s doors but found them locked, as school police personnel had the doors secured before he could get inside. A short time later, the group of law enforcement outside took him into custody.

Daniel Martinez-Rojas, 35, was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for charges including fleeing a law enforcement officer and interfering with a law enforcement officer. In a separate case, he was also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The sheriff’s office said it expects additional charges to be brought forward.